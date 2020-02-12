Kelly Hendershot leads Shadyside to OVAC 2-A Title game

SHADYSIDE, OHIO- The Shadyside Tigers hosted Southern Local in the OVAC Semifinal game. In the first quarter, Tyler Parr scored the one handed basket, making the score 4-2 Tigers. Southern Local answered. Tanner Patterson got inside for two, making the score 10-8 Tigers.

Kelly Hendershot, just three points away from becoming Shadyside’s all time lead scorer..

He goes baseline, gets the bucket and then he throws down the easy an one…

He had 26 points. Tigers win 65-63, they will take on Wheeling Central in the OVAC 2 A title game