WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Makenna Kelly slammed a pair of home runs Thursday night to help lead Wheeling Park past St.Clairsville 13-4.

With Park leading 5-4 in the fourth she blasted a two-run home run to left for a 7-4 advantage. Then in the fifth she crushed a three-run homer once again over the left field fence to put the Patriots up 11-4 at the time. She also added a double in the Park win.