Kendall announced as starting QB

Sports

by: Anjelica Trinone

Posted: / Updated:

The most anticipated decision of fall camp has finally arrived.

Head coach Neal Brown announced on Tuesday that Austin Kendall will be West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season. The Oklahoma transfer gets the nod over returners Jack Allison and Trey Lowe, as well as newcomer Jarret Doege.

“It was clear after Friday night’s scrimmage he earned it. Jack Allison did do a great job and I want everybody to know I do believe in him,” Coach Brown said on the decision.

The official news comes just a few hours after Doege’s waiver was granted by the NCAA, making the Bowling Green transfer eligible for the upcoming season. Brown says that Doege will likely redshirt this season.

