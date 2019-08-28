Kickoff Show Helps Open The High School Football Season

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2019 high school football season is here and we kicked things off with our 6th annual kickoff show at Quaker Steak and Lube at the Highlands.

Coaches, players and cheerleaders from Wheeling Park, Wheeling Central, Linsly, John Marshall, Cameron, Weir, Martins Ferry and Edison joined us. The players had a chance to get to know each other a little better and enjoy all the wings they could eat. The coaches told us they are just ready to get the season started.

After our on air show, during our digital show on WTRF.com, we had the annual wing eating contest and dance off. Both won by John Marshall and we want to thank the JM band for providing music all night.