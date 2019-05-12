Knights Advance to State Title Game

Sports

by: Caroline Peters

Posted: / Updated:

The Maroon Knights took on the Wheeling Park Patriots in the WV lacrosse semifinals on May 11th. 
 In the 1st quarter, the Knights had the 3-1 lead, when J. D. Lahood passed to Scotty Loughery for the goal for the knights, making it 4-1 Wheeling Central. Wheeling Central’s Scotty Loughery passed to Caleb Karnell for the goal for the Maroon Knights, extending their lead to 5-2.

With 6:43 to go in the 2nd quarter, Weekley scored for Wheeling Park, making it 7-3 Wheeling Central. With 4:50 to go in the 2nd quarter, Caleb Karnell scored for Wheeling Central.  After this goal, it was 9-3 Wheeling Central, and the Maroon Knights would continue to bring the offense. The Knights would leave with the 18-8 win, earning a trip to the state title game against Spring Mills in Charleston next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter