Knights Defeat Tigers

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights hosted the Shadyside Tigers on Tuesday night. Wheeling Central led 39-30 at the half.

In the third quarter, Korey Beckett knocked down the three pointer, making it 42-35, in favor of Central. Ryan Reasbeck answered on the other end. He led the knights with 18 points. Kelly Hendershot responded on the other side. He led the Tigers with 14 points. JC Maxwell took the ball to the hoop for the Knights. He had 11 points. Wheeling Central went on to win 75-58.