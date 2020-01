WHEELING, W.VA- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights hosted the Linsly Cadets on Saturday in a boys basketball rivalry matchup. Dorde Donovic had 8 points for Linsly. Clayton Abate had 10 points for the Knights. Hunter Kelly worked his way in for the basket, making it a one point game in the third quarter, 36-35 in favor of the Knights.

But Wheeling Central put the game away. Ryan Reasbeck knocked down the three. He led them with 18 points. Central went on to win this one 64-50.