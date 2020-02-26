Knights Overpower Valley

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on Valley. Naliah Lekanudos gets things going with a layup. The Lumberjacks answered. Kimberly Soles then drove to the hoop and scored, putting Valley on the board. Hannah White answered with a steal, and then drilled to the net for the bucket and one. Valley’s McKinlee Yoho responded with a basket on the other end. Kaylee Reinbeau put the Knights up 28-4 to end the first quarter.

Central went on to win 68-39. Hannah White led the Knights with 14 points. Central will take on Cameron in the title game on Friday at 7 p.m.