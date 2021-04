COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTRF) – Harrison Central’s Kobe Mitchell has earned yet another honor for his outstanding career.

Mitchell was named the Ohio Division III Player of the Year by the Ohio High School Sportswriters Association.

Mitchell averaged 30.8 points, six rebounds and five assists per game for the Huskies this past season. He’s the No. 15 scorer in Ohio high school history and he’s fourth in OVAC history with 2,421 points.

He will play next year at the University of Akron.