Koen Kish signs to wrestle at Clarion

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – St. Clairsville wrestler Koen Kish who signed to continue his wrestling career at Clarion University. Kish had his options on where to continue his college wrestling career after an impressive junior year, finishing 43-3. At 126 pounds, the OVAC champ and district champ has seen a lot of success on the mat. The senior currently has 134 career wins but he says he couldn’t have done it without the support from his family and mentors.

“They’ve just always been there for me and beside my side and also my club coach, Jim Mackerly,

I’ve been with him since I was eight and he has been a big part of my wrestling career by far,” said Kish.

Kish would also like to thank his coaches at St. Clairsville and the Red Devil community for their continued support.