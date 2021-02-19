https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/
Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Komets Win Home Opener, 4-1 Over Nailers

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers faced the tall task of playing the Fort Wayne Komets in their home opener on Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne came out of the gates with two goals in the opening seven minutes and took that to the finish line for a 4-1 win. Matt Alfaro was the lone goals scorer for the Nailers.

Playing in their first home game of the season, the Komets started the game with lots of jump, which resulted in a pair of goals. Mathieu Brodeur struck first at the 3:15 mark, when his wrist shot from the top of the left circle slid in off of the right post. Less than three minutes later, Justin Vaive tipped in Olivier Galipeau’s point shot for a power play marker – his second in as many games.

Neither team lit the lamp in the second period, but early in the third, Fort Wayne added two more tallies to pull away. Matthew Boudens set up Zach Pochiro on the doorstep at the 4:26 mark, then Anthony Petruzzelli flew down the left side on a transition rush to up the home team’s lead to four. Matt Alfaro put Wheeling on the scoreboard with 10:27 remaining, as he drilled in a centering pass from Hayden Hodgson for the 4-1 final.

Stefanos Lekkas picked up the win for the Komets, as he made 20 saves on 21 shots. François Brassard stopped 22 of the 26 shots he faced in the defeat for the Nailers, before giving way to Hayden Hawkey, who was perfect on eight shots in relief.

The Nailers and Komets will meet again in Fort Wayne on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter