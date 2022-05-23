Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – University President Ginny Favede introduced Anna Kowalska as the new coach Monday morning. Kowalska takes over after Matt Schmidt resigned after just one year of duty. She spent her playing days at Kent State and most recently served on West Virginia Tech’s coaching staff. She shared her priorities now just at day one in her position.

“Right now, recruiting (and) talking to our players right now. Creating a relationship with them so probably that’s it and then office work and everything else but talking and creating a relationship with our players is the number one priority for me,” Kowalska said.

Kowalska also said that she looks to recruit first in the state of West Virginia for incoming freshman.