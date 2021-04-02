Kozun Closes Door on Indy

INDIANAPOLIS,IN- On Thursday night, the Wheeling Nailers won with offense. On Friday night, they turned to defense and goaltending to get the job done against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Taran Kozun stood on his head with 36 saves to pick up his second straight win, while Nick Rivera and Austin Fyten lit the lamp in the second period, giving the Nailers a 2-1 victory on the road.

After a scoreless first period, the offenses opened up a bit in the early stages of the middle frame. Wheeling got on the scoreboard first at the 4:22 mark, utilizing a power play. Jacob Pritchard tossed a shot toward the goal, where Nick Rivera pounded away at the loose puck to collect the marker. The Fuel drew even 1:24 later, when Chad Yetman came in on the rush and zipped in a low shot from the right face-off dot. The Nailers bounced right back to grab the lead back just 2:52 after that. Kyle Marino touched a pass into the slot for Austin Fyten, who lifted his team-leading 16th goal of the year into the top-right corner of the cage.

The chances ramped up drastically in the third period, as the two sides combined for 31 shots. However, both goaltenders kept the door shut, which meant Wheeling was able to hold on for the 2-1 road triumph.

Taran Kozun was sensational in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 36 of the 37 shots he faced for the victory. Tom Aubrun also played well for Indy, as he made 32 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

The Nailers will finish off the week on Saturday, when they visit the Fort Wayne Komets.

