Kramer, Da Silva named finalists for MEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (May 19) – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) announced that recent graduates Haley Kramer (Norwalk, Ohio/Monroeville) and Andres Da Silva (Caracas, Venezuela/Colegio San Ignacio de Loyola) have been selected as the female and male finalists from Wheeling University for the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards on Tuesday afternoon.



Each institution in the MEC selected one female and one male as finalists for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, which recognizes outstanding academic and athletic performance for the previous academic year. Each finalist will receive a plaque. The criteria to be nominated are: (1) a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average; (2) participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests in a MEC-sponsored sport; (3) minimum of one year in residence at the institution.



Kramer, who was also a finalist for the award in 2018, was a consensus Second-Team All-American and became one of the first three-time AVCA All-Americans in program history along with teammate Stephanie Sylvester. She was the NCAA Division II statistical champion with a MEC and school-record .440 hitting percentage this past season. ranked second on the team and 81st in the nation with 1.03 blocks per set and also finished second on the team with 3.19 kills per set. She ranks second all-time in MEC history with a .331 hitting percentage, third all-time with 425 total blocks and eighth all-time with 1,356 kills.



Off the court, Kramer was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 selection, appeared on the MEC Academic All-Conference list in 2018 and 2019, and made the MEC Commissioners Honor Roll in 2017.



Da Silva was a stalwart on the Cardinals defense during his tenure in Wheeling. In 2018, he helped Wheeling post nine clean sheets and played 90 minutes or more in 12 of 15 matches. The Cardinals on defense allowed only 1.05 goals per game which ranked third in the MEC and the team reached the league’s championship match. In 2019, he served as team captain and started 15 games this season and played in all 90 minutes of those starts on defense.



In the classroom, Da Silva became just the sixth student-athlete in Wheeling University history to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American – considered to be the most prestigious academic award in collegiate athletics – when he earned third-team honors this past season. He was a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 selection and made the MEC Academic All-Conference list (3.7-4.0) all four years at the University. Da Silva was also a member of the Wheeling University team that won the West Virginia Athletic Trainers’ Association Quiz Bowl and competed in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Trainers’ Association Quiz Bowl this past week.



The Scholar-Athlete of the Year is determined by a vote of the administrators in the Mountain East Conference and the league office. The winners will be announced later this month.



Additionally, the MEC will also be announcing several of its annual awards over the coming weeks, including Male Sports Coach of the Year, Female Sports Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year.

