Kristin Lewicki Is Back With The Buffalo Beauts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Buffalo Beautes resigned forward Kristin Lewicki who is excited to be back on the ice after taking a year of and starting last season late, she is ready to begin practice.

Lewicki will be entering her fourth season with the NWHL but third as a member of the buffalo Beautes. Lewicki averaged a point per game in 2019-20 season after joining the team late. She has some big goals for this season.

“I feel like this year I kind of want to get back to the type of player I used to be in college an kind of take that to the next level, and be able to be that top six forward for buffalo and score the goals or get the assists for other people to score those goals and kind of just get back to being that play maker and being a forward that they can really look to and count on to make things happen when that time comes, said Lewicki.”

The 2020-2021 season is scheduled to start practice late September and games in November.