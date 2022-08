MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Justin Kropka won his debut as head coach at Martins Ferry with a 27-23 victory over Shadyside.

A game of two different halves, the Tigers enjoyed a 16-6 lead over the Purple Riders at the break. The second half saw Ferry outscore Shadyside 21-7.

Martins Ferry will host Leetonia next week, while Shadyside hosts Shenandoah.