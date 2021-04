WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was senior night at The Linsly School and the Cadets played host to Magnolia.

The Cadets, Molly Heron started off with a bang, she hit a three and put Linsly on the board.

Magnolia’s Maddy Winters had 26 points on the night but that wasn’t enough to bring home the win. Linsly finished 63-46.