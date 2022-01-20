Lady Cadets Cage Bruins

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Fresh off of their overtime win at University the Linsly Cadets kept things rolling Thursday night at home.
The Cadets breezed to a 76-37 win over Brooke. Carleigh Grimm and Ally Hicks each had 15 to lead Linsly.
