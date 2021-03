WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Linsly Lady Cadets improved to 3-0 with a 65-59 win over John Marshall, Wednesday night.

Carleigh Grimm and Haley Heitz each had 14 for Linsly, while Brinley Steen added 12 and Molly Heron scored 11.

For John Marshall, Catherine Hunnell and Lakyn Groves each had 14 and Landyn Helms added 13.