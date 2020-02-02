Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Is your game day set up the best for the big game?
Top Stories
President Trump signs order aimed to combat human trafficking and online exploitation
A dog owner bought a $6 million Super Bowl ad for the veterinary school that saved his beloved pet’s life
WVDOH provides additional safety measures on I-70 bridges project in Wheeling
ODNR looking for all bald eagle nests in Ohio
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Lady Cardinals defeat Davis and Elkins
Top Stories
Cardinals down Davis and Elkins
No. 12 West Virginia beats K-State, Huggins moves past Rupp
OVAC Cheer Championships Results
Wesson scores 15 to power Buckeyes over Indiana 68-59
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Obituary
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
Rub & Grub
Super January
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Search
Search
Search
Lady Cardinals defeat Davis and Elkins
Sports
by:
Caroline Peters
Posted:
Feb 1, 2020 / 09:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2020 / 09:43 PM EST
Sports Video
‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
Tigers down Pilots
OV TOP 7
OVAC Wrestling Tournament Final Results
Lady Knights cruise past Trinity Christian
Knights Down Cadets
Report: Mike McCarthy new head coach of Cowboys
The “Rat” reaches 50 years of scorebook keeping
Toledo Trips Up Nailers
Digital Exclusive: Coach Chris Daugherty and Mike Young named All-Decade HS football coaches
More Sports Videos
video
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction
Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at in-home day care
Author Mary Higgins Clark, ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dead at 92
West Virginia gets $131M in FEMA funds for flooded schools
Mother charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots himself at hotel
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Local painter finds artwork in hometown sports bar
Undo’s West hosting fundraiser for Belmont Co. Animal Shelter
‘Cirque de Cheveux’ setups shop in Fulton
Authorities cracking down on ‘speeders’ amidst I-70 closure
WVDOH prepping motorists for upcoming I-70 closure
More Video
Click Here To Enter!
College Scoreboard
Barnesville High School
Beallsville High School
Beaver Local High School
Bellaire High School
Bridgeport High School
Brooke High School
Buckeye Local High School
Buckeye Trail High School
Caldwell High School
Cambridge High School
Cameron High School
Clay-Battelle High School
Conotton Valley High School
East Liverpool High School
Edison High School
Fort Frye High School
Harrison Central High School
Hundred High School
Indian Creek High School
John Marshall High School
Linsly High School
Magnolia High School
Martins Ferry High School
Meadowbrook High School
Monroe Central High School
Morgantown High School
Oak Glen High School
Paden City High School
Parkersburg High School
Parkersburg Catholic High School
Parkersburg South High School
River High School
St. Clairsville High School
Shadyside High School
Shenandoah High School
Steubenville High School
Steubenville Catholic Central High School
Toronto High School
Tyler Consolidated High School
Union Local High School
University High School
Valley High School
Weir High School
Weirton Madonna High School
Wellsville High School
Wheeling Central High School
Wheeling Park High School
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast
Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction
Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at in-home day care
Author Mary Higgins Clark, ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dead at 92
West Virginia gets $131M in FEMA funds for flooded schools
Mother charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots himself at hotel
Trending Stories
Is your game day set up the best for the big game?
WATCH LIVE: Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction
4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell
Polling: Americans dissatisfied with the state of the union
Local physician sentenced for illegally distributing drugs
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News