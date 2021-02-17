Lady Cards Freeze Frostburg

WHEELING, W.Va. -- Wheeling rallied past Frostburg State, 89-85, on Wednesday night at the McDonough Center.

A late 13-4 run by the Cardinals turned a 77-71 deficit with with seven minutes left into an 84-81 Wheeling lead with 2:26 to go. The Bobcats got to within two twice in the final minutes, the second time coming on a Bo Schene layup to make it an 86-85 game with still 1:20 to go. After the teams traded empty possessions, Brent Price drove into the lane with the shot clock winding down and drained a pull-up jumper to go ahead by three with :24 seconds left.

Frostburg State got to the free throw line on its next possession, but was unable to make either attempt. Wheeling made 1-of-2 from the line and sealed the win for the Cards.

Wheeling (3-8) was led by 25 points from Jarett Haines, who also had six assists and three steals. John Korte scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, while Jordan Reid tossed in 18 points.

Aygei Edwards scored a game-high 33 points for the Bobcats (3-8). Sean Patterson had 15 points and Canaan Bartley scored 13.