WHEELING, W.Va. – Wheeling avenged two previous regular season losses to Alderson Broaddus by surging past the Battlers late to take a 68-62 win in the first round of the MEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at WesBanco Arena.



With the win, Wheeling (8-19) moves on to the quarterfinals to take on top-seeded and top-ranked Glenville State. Alderson Broaddus finishes its season with a 13-14 record.



Wheeling’s Lauren Calhoun, the league’s leading scorer, faced early foul trouble and was forced to spend a majority of the first half on the bench. However, Wheeling went into the half down just three points, 36-33. Shanley Woods and Shamia Strayhorn picked up the scoring slack for Calhoun with seven points apiece.



Calhoun then played the entire third quarter and scored 10 points as the Cardinals went into the fourth down just a point. Down three with under two minutes to play, Ava Lickliter hit a three-pointer to tie the game. The teams traded baskets, and Wheeling took the lead for good on a pair of free throws from Jacqui Hinesmon. WU was able to get stops on each of AB’s next possessions and hit free throws down the stretch to seal the six-point victory.



Calhoun finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wheeling. Strayhorn and Hinesmon each added 11.



Hannah Taylor paced the Battlers with 18 points. Ariyah Douglas and Iyahnna Williams each had 13, and Nyshae’ Weaver posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.