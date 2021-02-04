Lady Hilltoppers Tabbed No. 1 in MEC North

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Liberty University’s defending Mountain East Conference champion softball team has been tabbed as a prohibitive favorite to win a second straight MEC North Division title.

The announcement came late Thursday afternoon when the MEC softball coaches released the results of their annual preseason poll.

Despite the early termination of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veteran head coach Herb Minch welcomes back nearly everyone from his 2019 powerhouse squad that just missed setting a school record with 38 wins and earned an NCAA Division II tourney bid as the No. 1-ranked team in the Atlantic Region.

All-Region catcher Kat Donzella returns in the middle of a power-packed lineup that includes 2019 MEC Tournament MVP Katie Beeman and All-MEC standout Allie Cook. Leading a deep and talented pitching staff will be 2019 MEC ALL-Tournament picks Taylor Bonnett and Riley Bennington along with former All-Region ace Makenzie Amend and southpaw standout Annie Paterson.

The Black and Gold received 10 of the 12 first-place votes and 65 points to secure the top spot in the North. Fairmont State (53) got the remaining two first-place votes to edge Notre Dame (49) for No. 2. Frostburg State (31), Alderson Broaddus (25), and Wheeling (23) rounded out the division.

Charleston was a narrow pick for No. 1 in the South with five first-place votes and 58 points. Returning NCAA Tournament qualifier West Virginia State was second with three first-place votes and 51 points. Concord (47) and West Virginia Wesleyan (44) were close behind with each getting two first-place votes. Glenville State (26) and Davis & Elkins (20) rounded out the list.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open the 2021 season at home on March 1 with a non-conference doubleheader against Salem (W.Va.) University. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at the WLU Softball Complex.



SOFTBALL

2021 MEC Coaches’ Preseason Poll

North Division

1. WEST LIBERTY (10) 65

2. Fairmont State (2) 53

3. Notre Dame (Ohio) 49

4. Frostburg State 31

5. Alderson Broaddus 25

6. Wheeling 23

South Division

1. Charleston (5) 58

2. W.Va. State (3) 51

3. Concord (2) 47

4. W.Va. Wesleyan (2) 44

5. Glenville State 26

6. Davis & Elkins 20