High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Lady Jets claim Buckeye 8 title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAYLAND, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets took on Indian Creek on Saturday in the Buckeye 8 Championship at Buckeye local high school. Both teams were undefeated heading into the matchup. The Lady Jets would struck first when Torre Kildow scored the one handed layup, making the score 4-0, in favor of the Jets.The Redskins answered with a three on the other end from Kylie Kiger. In the 2nd quarter, Torre Kildow scored on a jumper basket putting the Jets up 18-12.The game would stay close early on. Haily Clark scored the bucket and one, making the score 23-19 in favor of the Jets.

But right before the half, Hanah Merritt knocked down a triple at the buzzer, making the score, 30-23 in favor of the Jets at the half.

In the 3rd quarter, Reagan Vinskovich went to the net. She led the lady jets with 21 points and 14 rebounds. They went on to win 64-45, claiming their 2nd Buckeye 8 Hoops Title in the program’s history.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter