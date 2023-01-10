BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)–The Union Local Lady Jets got their 14th win this season after beating Bellaire 71-30.

The Lady Jets are coming off a very successful season, where they made it to the Ohio High School Final Four for the first time in school history.

By the looks of it, they’re out to do it again.

Senior Torre Kildow says she’s been playing with some of her teammates since elementary school and even participates in other team sports with them.

I think we’ve been doing really well just like working as a team. I think we’re playing a lot of good team ball and every practice we are working towards getting as far as possible. Torre Kildow, Union Local senior

On the court the Lady Jets are completely in sync.

Anyone who watches them can see the girls’ unique focus and connection.

Newcomer Laken Vinskovish says the group is like a big happy family and although she’s only a freshman, she already feels such a strong bond with her teammates.

We’re working really hard and really pushing ourselves every practice. Laken Vinskovish, Union Local freshman

Head Coach Lou Tolzda says this group doesn’t stop working and always strives for perfection.

There’s just so many smaller parts of the game that we challenge them to try to be good at…someone told me this once, if you worry about winning, you’re not going to get any better. They’re special athletes that really want to leave their mark. They don’t want to just play the game. They give up so much of their personal life to be better. Lou Tolzda , Union Local girls basketball head coach

The Lady Jets hope to once again find themself in the Final Four.

However, like Coach Tolzda says it’s one game at a time.

Up next, they face the St. Clairsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.