Lady Jets improve to 19-0

MORRISTOWN, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets hosted the John Marshall Monarchs on Monday. The Jets honored senior citizens in their family before the start of the game for senior night. John Marshall got things going early with a triple from Abby Blake. The Lady Jets responded with a layup from Keira Gregor, making the score 4-3 in favor of the Jets. Torre Kildow then knocked down a three for the Jets. John Marshall’s Catherine Hunnell responded with a three, making it a one point game. Hannah Merritt then got the layup, and it was all Jets from there.

Regan Vinskovich will added to that lead. Jets went on to win 79-49.