MORRISTOWN, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets hosted Bellaire on Monday. In the first quarter, Regan Vinskovich scored two, making the score 18-4 in favor of the Jets. She led the Jets with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

With seconds to go in the first quarter, Kat Davis responded with a basket. She had 17 points and 8 steals. The score was 18-9 Jets after the first quarter.

Torre Kildow got the basket. She had 17 points. Union Local went on to win 64-38. The Lady Jets are now 15-0 on the season.