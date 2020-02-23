MORRISTOWN, OHIO- The Union Local Lady Jets took on Morgan on Saturday in the sectional title game. Early in the first quarter, Rilee Coon scored, tying the game up at 5 a piece. The Jets responded. Regan Vinskovich powered to the hoop for the lay in. She had 24 points and 7 rebounds during the game. The Lady Jets went on to win 55-36. The Jets are now 23-1 and sectional champs. They will take on Tusky Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be held at Harrison Central High School.
Lady Jets win sectional title
by: Caroline Peters