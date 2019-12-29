High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Lady Knights claim Undos Classic title

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on the Magnolia Blue Eagles on Saturday in the Undos Classic title game. In the 2nd quarter, Hannah White drives scored a basket, giving Central a 18-11 lead. She had 9 points on the day.

Marissa horan knocked down three. She led the Lady Knights with 14 points. Central then had a ten point lead at 21-11. In the 3rd quarter, Kyndra Pilant came in hand with the put back. She led the Lady Blue Eagles with 14 points. Central was up 33-15. Magnolia battled back. Freshman Makia Litton knocked down the three. But the day would belong to Central. Kaylee Reinbeau scored the bucket. She had 12 points. The knights would go on to win, 56-39.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter