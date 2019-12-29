Lady Knights claim Undos Classic title

WHEELING, W.VA.- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights took on the Magnolia Blue Eagles on Saturday in the Undos Classic title game. In the 2nd quarter, Hannah White drives scored a basket, giving Central a 18-11 lead. She had 9 points on the day.

Marissa horan knocked down three. She led the Lady Knights with 14 points. Central then had a ten point lead at 21-11. In the 3rd quarter, Kyndra Pilant came in hand with the put back. She led the Lady Blue Eagles with 14 points. Central was up 33-15. Magnolia battled back. Freshman Makia Litton knocked down the three. But the day would belong to Central. Kaylee Reinbeau scored the bucket. She had 12 points. The knights would go on to win, 56-39.