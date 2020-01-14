Lady Knights cruise past Trinity Christian

WHEELING, W.VA.-The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights hosted Trinity Christian on Monday. In the first quarter, Kaylee Reinbeau put up two with the layup. She led them with 21 points and 24 rebounds. Trinity responded when Jaclyn Smith knocked down a three. Hannah White would answer with a triple on the other end. She had 21 points.

Marissa Horan then went baseline for two, making the score 11-3, in favor of the Knights.Trinity answered. Maggie Mercure knocked down the 3. But it was all Knights from there. The Maroon Knights went on to win 89-45.