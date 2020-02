ST.CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) – The Monroe Central Seminoles are headed to the Ohio Division IV Region 15 District Final, following their 57-38 win over Bishop Rosecrans.

Leading 38-36 after the third quarter, the Lady Noles outscored Rosecrans 19-2 in the fourth not allowing a field goal in the quarter.

Kalista Friday led the Lady Noles with 25. Monroe Central will meet No1. seed Fort Frye in the District Final, Saturday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook.