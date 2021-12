WELLSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park improved to 3-0 with their 95-29 win over Brooke Tuesday night.

Natalie Daugherty led the Lady Patriots with 24 points while Alexis Bordas added 20.

Park led 21-9 after the first quarter, but used a 24-0 run to open the second to take control of the game.

Park will meet Indian Creek Friday in the Sam Andy Classic at WesBanco Arena.