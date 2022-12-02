WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Park Lady Patriots opened their season Friday with an 80-30 win over Washington.
Sophomore Alexis Bordas led all-scorers with 29 points, Sophie Abraham added 16 and Natalie Daugherty 10.
by: Scott Nolte
