Lady Tigers Beat Bulldogs

BRIDGEPORT, W.VA.- Bridgeport High School’s Lady Bulldogs hosted Shadyside’s Lady Tigers on Monday night. In the first quarter, the Tigers up were 7-3 but the Dogs came out to play. Jaren Tucker for scored for the Bulldogs, making the score 7-5 in favor of Shadyside.

Later in the 1st quarter, Tori Hendershot passed the ball to Bailey Watch who knocked down the jumper 3. Watch had 18 points on the night. The score was then 12-7 Tigers.

In the 2nd quarter, Meleah Tiber dribbled down court to Jessa Stockwell

who scored the bucket. But the night would belong to the Shadyside Tigers. Tori Hendershot would score 3. She led the Tigers with 22 points on the night. Tigers went on to win this one 53-31.