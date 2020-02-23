SHADYSIDE, OHIO- The Shadyside Tigers hosted Bishop Rosecran in the state sectional on Saturday. The Lady Tigers would give up a ten point lead in the 3rd quarter of the game. Bishop Rosecran would send to the game into overtime, tying things up at 31. In overtime, Bailey Watch would throw down a pair of free throws that sent the game into double overtime. Bishop Rosecran would come out on top in double overtime with a win.
Lady Tigers fall in double OT in sectional title game
