SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF)- Shadyside hosted Bishop Rosecrans for the District Title on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers came out hot with a 16-9 lead after the first quarter. At the half Shadyside hung on to the lead 29-14 and it stayed that way until the end. Shadyside beats Rosecrans 54-40. This will be the Second Sweet Sixteen Trip for the Lady Tigers in three years.

Shadyside will now play in the regional semifinal Thursday at 5:30 at Perry High School.