Last Game for The Paden City Wildcats

PADEN CITY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was the wildcats first and last home game of the 2020 season, the stadium was filled with supportive parents for one last time.

The wildcats started out on fire, a shot gun formation, the ball was handed to #9 Joey Baker and he takes it into the end zone. Wildcats have the lead 6-0

The bulldogs responded quick as #22 Brady Green runs into the end zone.

the wildcats were resilient Joey baker runs down the field for another wildcats TOUCHDOWN.

Paden City running back Joey Baker rushed 233 yards tonight.

But, that wasn’t enough for the wildcats to come out on top. Ultimately the win goes to the Van Bulldogs. The final score was 64-28.