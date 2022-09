BEVERLY,OHIO (WTRF) – A 40-yard field from Santiago Graneros with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter was the difference in Linsly’s 41-38 win over Fort Frye.

Linsly trailed 38-24 in the third quarter before two Atley Cowan to Luca Dilorenzo touchdowns tied the game at 38.

Cowen finished with 297 yards passing and five touchdowns, with four of them to Dilorenzo.

The Cadets are now 4-1 and visit Steubenville next week.