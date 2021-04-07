Late Game Magic Gives Nailers Fourth Straight Win

Sports

by: Wheeling Nailers

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va.- The Wheeling Nailers were bound and determined to earn their fourth victory in a row on Wednesday night, and it took some late game magic against the Fort Wayne Komets at WesBanco Arena. Cody Sylvester tied the score with 1:08 remaining, then netted the game winning goal at 1:41 of overtime, as the Nailers were victorious, 4-3. Matt Alfaro factored into all of the goals, as he collected four points.

The first period featured a lot of defense, as the two teams combined for just nine shots on goal. One of those pucks found the back of the net on a Fort Wayne power play at the 7:35 mark. Brandon Hawkins picked up steam as he drove in on the left side of the offensive zone. That allowed him to get a step toward the net, as he shoveled in the opening strike.

A couple of defensemen rose to the occasion in the middle frame, as the two teams exchanged goals two minutes apart. At the 4:16 mark, Matt Alfaro led the charge down the left side of the ice, before he sifted a pass through the top of the crease for Matt Miller’s one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Blake Siebenaler regained the lead for the Komets, when Anthony Nellis’ pass was blocked by a Wheeling defender, but went out to Siebenaler who whipped in a wrist shot.

The Nailers showed tons of heart in the third period, as they came back twice to force overtime. Alfaro evened the score the first time, when he finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Cody Sylvester by ripping in a wrist shot from the left circle. Jackson Leef had a quick answer for Fort Wayne, as he deposited the rebound of Siebenaler’s initial attempt. With under two minutes to play, the Komets took a penalty, and Wheeling needed all of three seconds to knot it up. Patrick Watling helped Alfaro win a face-off back to Sylvester, who stepped into a missile, which was launched into the bottom-right corner of the cage.

The Nailers did a tremendous job of possessing the puck in the extra session, and it ultimately resulted in the deciding goal at the 1:41 mark. Alfaro skated the puck into the left corner for Dylan MacPherson, who was fresh on the ice. MacPherson quickly found Sylvester in the slot, and when you’re hot, you’re hot, as he zipped in his eight goal in eight games for the 4-3 triumph.

Shane Starrett made 25 saves on 28 shots in the win for Wheeling, including a pair of key stops late in the second period. Jeremy Helvig took the overtime defeat for the Komets, as he surrendered four goals on 19 shots.

The Nailers will continue their longest homestand of the season with a three-game weekend, all against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter