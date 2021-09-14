Late Goal Lifts Park Past Steubenville

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – A late second half goal from Trez Mcleod was the difference in Wheeling Park’s 2-1 win over Steubenville, Tuesday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Wheeling Park improves to 7-1-1 on the season while Big Red slips to 1-4-3.
by: Scott NoltePosted: / Updated:
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – A late second half goal from Trez Mcleod was the difference in Wheeling Park’s 2-1 win over Steubenville, Tuesday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
Wheeling Park improves to 7-1-1 on the season while Big Red slips to 1-4-3.