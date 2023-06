AKRON,OHIO (WTRF) – The Canfield Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Steubenville 2-1 in the Division II state semifinal.

Jules King struck out ten in the game going over 700 for her career.

Big Red grabbed the 1-0 in the top if the fifth when Paige Matteson scored on a throwing error by the Canfield catcher on a failed pick off attempt.

With the loss Big Red finishes the season 23-6.

