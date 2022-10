MORRISTOWN,OHIO (WTRF) – Andrew Vera’s touchdown with 20 seconds remaining was the difference as St.Clairsville defeated Union Local 20-13.

The Red Devils are now 6-2 and have won five straight over the Jets. St.C will host Fort LeBoeuf next week. UL has now dropped back to back games to slip to 5-2, they visit Bellaire next Saturday.