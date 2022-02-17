Morgantown, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Senior and Park standout Owen Leary had a heck of a day. He set the school record in the 50 yard freestyle at 21.23 seconds and in the 100 yard freestyle at 46.64 seconds.

The Patriots also set a school record in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a team of 1 minute and 34 seconds.

In the 500 yard freestyle, 3 swimmers finished in the top 12 which is good enough to qualify for the championship round Friday. Those competitors were Park’s Ethan Waldeck and Levi Parker as well as Central’s Kelly Reidel.