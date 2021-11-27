LeBron James fined $15,000 for obscene gesture, issued warning for language

LeBron James was fined for grabbing his crotch after sinking a basket in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, the league said. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been fined $15,000 for making “an obscene gesture” during a game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this week.

He was also warned for using profanity when discussing a previous penalty with the media, the NBA announced Friday.

James made the gesture after sinking a basket with only 1:17 left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, the league specified. After making the shot, James was seen grabbing his crotch while running up the court.

The gesture also prompted Pacers announcer Quinn Buckner to remark that James “needs to get a warning” for his actions.

The Lakers ended up defeating the Pacers 124-116.

Byron Spruell, the president of league operations for the NBA, had also announced on Friday that James was given a warning for using profanity during the post-game interview. The offending comments were made when James was discussing his suspension following an on-court altercation with Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter of their game on Sunday. Stewart had been injured when James elbowed Stewart right above his eye. Stewart subsequently attempted to charge at James.  

As a result of Sunday’s incident, both James and Stewart were ejected; James was suspended for one game, and Stewart was suspended for two.

