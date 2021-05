WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Facing a bases loaded nobody out situation in the sixth inning Wheeling Park’s Avery Lee calmly slammed the door shut on Harrison Central, to help give the Patriots an 8-3 win.

The Huskies had scored a run on a bases loaded walk when Lee entered. He then proceeded to strike out the next three hitters, all looking. James Salvatori and Michael Bittinger had two RBI for the Patriots in the win.