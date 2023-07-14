ZANESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — Friday marked the beginning of the Ohio American Legion Tournament in Zanesville where St. Clairsville traveled to play Zanesville at Gant Stadium.

Post 159 got the bats rolling early on including a two-run homer from Treston Nemeth in the 2nd inning to go up 6-0. Peyton Blue got the start for St. Clairsville and pitched four scoreless innings to earn the win.

After six innings of play, Post 159 locked up the win by a score of 14-4 to advance to the next round of the double-elimination tournament. That game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. against Beverly/Lowell at Gant Stadium.