ZANESVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — After an undefeated run to the championship round of their region tournament, Post 159’s fortune has taken a turn. With a chance to close Beverly/Lowell out on Monday, they dropped Game 1 by a score of 8-0 and on Tuesday squandered their second chance losing 9-2.

They took a 1-0 lead off the bat but that would be their only lead.

Beverly/Lowell will now advance to the American Legion Baseball state playoffs in Ohio.