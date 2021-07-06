Lewicki named MEC Coach of the Year

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Now during the offseason, Lewicki can be seen almost daily maintaining the Cardinals’ home diamond at the J.B. Chambers I-470 Complex. The award comes after Lewicki led the Cardinals to a historic turnaround which included a North Division title. He led Wheeling University to the postseason for the first time since 2011 and the team won a season-high 27 games in his first full season as coach.

“It’s a blessing knowing that other coaches think that what we’re doing here is great and that what I’m doing here is awesome but it’s a testament to my players. I wouldn’t win the award or even be considered for the award if my players doing their jobs and my coaches an it comes from everybody within this program,” Lewicki said.

Lewicki said the biggest goal is to qualify for an NCAA Regional.