Like Father Like Son, Luke Powell Passes His Dad For Barnesville Scoring Record

BARNESVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – What a special night in Barnesville as Luke Powell looked to become the school’s all-time leading scorer, who would he be passing on the list his own Father.
Luke entered just eight points behind his father Matt’s record of 2,174 that he set playing for the Shamrocks from 1987-90.
Luke would break his Dad’s record with a free throw with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
For the game he finished with 40 points which moves him to ninth all-time on the OVAC list also passing former Weir and West Virginia great Ron “Fritz” Williams with 2,206 points.