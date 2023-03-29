WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Last Friday Peter Laviolette was inducted into the Wheeling hockey hall of fame. His record setting coaching career began here in 1997, that same year his oldest son Peter Laviolette III was born.

And this year Peter the third is on the ice starting his pro career in the same city and arena where his father began his coaching career.

It’s magical story for both father and son.

“I think his first game was his first game was New Year’s Eve” Laviolette said. “25 years later he scored his first goal here in Wheeling, playing for the Wheeling Nailers like how cool is that ? When we were talking about it and he was talking about different places and I was like you gotta go to Wheeling man you were born in Wheeling, West Virginia that’s your place that’s your hometown. I’m really proud of him he’s come in, it’s been a lot the jump for him in his first year but I think he’s done a good job and I’m really proud of him.”

Peter is the second Wheeling born player to play for the Nailers joining Bryan Boomer Ewing, in the 2008-09 season. In his rookie season, Laviolette has now played in 32 games with five goals and three assists and 73 penalty minutes.